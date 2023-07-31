2d Marines Company PT 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Wetzel, left, the assistant operations chief of Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and Capt. Ian Mendoza, the company commander of Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, discuss the physical training evolution during a physical training event on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 17, 2023. The physical training event was designed to build unit cohesion and increase camaraderie amongst the Marines and Sailors of 2nd Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

