Meritorious Promotion- Cpl. Ngugi

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division pose for a group photo following Cpl. Ian K. Ngugi’s, a data systems administrator with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, promotion ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 2, 2023. Ngugi was meritoriously promoted to corporal for his superior performance and as recognition of his ability to assume positions of greater authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

