    Meritorious Promotion- Cpl. Ngugi [Image 6 of 10]

    Meritorious Promotion- Cpl. Ngugi

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division pose for a group photo following Cpl. Ian K. Ngugi’s, a data systems administrator with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, promotion ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 2, 2023. Ngugi was meritoriously promoted to corporal for his superior performance and as recognition of his ability to assume positions of greater authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 7946752
    VIRIN: 230602-M-SU940-1157
    Resolution: 6327x4220
    Size: 16.45 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meritorious Promotion- Cpl. Ngugi [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Communications
    Promotion
    Meritorious
    2d Marine Regiment
    2D MARDIV

