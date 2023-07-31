U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct a physical training event on Fort Bliss, Texas, June 17, 2023. The physical training event was designed to build unit cohesion and increase camaraderie amongst the Marines and Sailors of 2nd Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7946755
|VIRIN:
|230617-M-SU940-1259
|Resolution:
|6330x4222
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Marines Company PT 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT