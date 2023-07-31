Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Benjamin Paprocki's Promotion Ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

    1st Lt. Benjamin Paprocki's Promotion Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Benjamin Paprocki, a maintenance management officer with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, stands at the position of attention during a promotion ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 29, 2023. Paprocki was promoted to first lieutenant for his superior performance and as recognition of his ability to assume positions of greater authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

