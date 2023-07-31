U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Benjamin Paprocki, a maintenance management officer with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, is pinned to the rank of first lieutenant during a promotion ceremony on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 29, 2023. Paprocki was promoted to first lieutenant for his superior performance and as recognition of his ability to assume positions of greater authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 7946747 VIRIN: 230529-M-SU940-1041 Resolution: 7195x4799 Size: 15.85 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Lt. Benjamin Paprocki's Promotion Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexis Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.