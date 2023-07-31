Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Rosita Marta Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    Cpl. Rosita Marta Promotion Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexa Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division stand at the position of attention during a promotion ceremony for Lance Cpl. Rosita Marta, an ammunition technician Headquarters Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, on Fort Bliss,Texas, June 1, 2023. Marta was promoted to corporal for her superior performance and as recognition of her ability to assume positions of greater authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexa Hernandez)

