Senior Airman Nathan Thacker, 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, examines a patient's ear with an otoscope, July 25, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. As a public health technician, Thacker conducts occupational health workplace inspections to ensure all personnel working in hazardous work environments are getting the proper training, protective equipment, and medical exams. Additionally, he works in the hearing conservation program where he conducts audiograms, provides hearing protection, and educates patients on how to protect their hearing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:14 Photo ID: 7939224 VIRIN: 230725-F-DY012-1094 Resolution: 6880x4914 Size: 6.99 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet your Yokota medical team! [Image 9 of 9], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.