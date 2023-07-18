Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet your Yokota medical team! [Image 3 of 9]

    Meet your Yokota medical team!

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Shiloh Lampkin and Airman 1st Class Brianna Bing-Thomas, 374th Medical Support Squadron aeromedical evacuation and patient travel clerks, review the flight options for medical temporary duty travel (TDY) patients, July 24, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. As patient travel clerks, Lampkin and Bing-Thomas book commercial flights and lodging for patients that require ongoing care in a different location that better fits their medical needs. They also provide transportation from the hospital to the flightline to load patients onto the aircraft in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:14
    Photo ID: 7939218
    VIRIN: 230724-F-DY012-1071
    Resolution: 7177x5126
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Meet your Yokota medical team! [Image 9 of 9], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Medical Group
    MDG

