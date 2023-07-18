Meet your Yokota medical team!

Senior Airman Shiloh Lampkin and Airman 1st Class Brianna Bing-Thomas, 374th Medical Support Squadron aeromedical evacuation and patient travel clerks, review the flight options for medical temporary duty travel (TDY) patients, July 24, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. As patient travel clerks, Lampkin and Bing-Thomas book commercial flights and lodging for patients that require ongoing care in a different location that better fits their medical needs. They also provide transportation from the hospital to the flightline to load patients onto the aircraft in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

