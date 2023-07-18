Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet your Yokota medical team! [Image 8 of 9]

    Meet your Yokota medical team!

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Jon Rivera, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron operating room flight commander, prepares the electrocautery machine for surgery, July 25, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The operating room team takes care of patients by providing 24/7 surgical capabilities, focusing on people and continuous process improvement. As the operating room flight commander, Rivera oversees 12 surgical technologists and operating room nurses. They assist an average of approximately 564 surgical cases per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:14
    Photo ID: 7939223
    VIRIN: 230725-F-DY012-1079
    Resolution: 6906x4604
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Meet your Yokota medical team! [Image 9 of 9], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Medical Group
    MDG

