Meet your Yokota medical team!

Maj. Jon Rivera, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron operating room flight commander, left, and Senior Airman Angelica Kong, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technologist, pose for a photo in the operating room, July 25, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The operating room team takes care of patients by providing 24/7 surgical capabilities, focusing on people and continuous process improvement. They assist an average of approximately 564 surgical cases per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP