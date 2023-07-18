Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet your Yokota medical team! [Image 1 of 9]

    Meet your Yokota medical team!

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Daniel Cobb, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron multiservice inpatient unit NCOIC, performs a newborn checkup, July 20, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokota’s multiservice inpatient unit is the only Air Force combined medical surgery and labor and delivery unit. They deliver 24/7 inpatient medical care with nine medical specialty services in support of 11,000 beneficiaries ranging from neonates to geriatrics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:14
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    Medical
    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Medical Group
    MDG

