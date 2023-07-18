Tech. Sgt. Daniel Cobb, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron multiservice inpatient unit NCOIC, performs a newborn checkup, July 20, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokota’s multiservice inpatient unit is the only Air Force combined medical surgery and labor and delivery unit. They deliver 24/7 inpatient medical care with nine medical specialty services in support of 11,000 beneficiaries ranging from neonates to geriatrics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 01:14
|Photo ID:
|7939216
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-DY012-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet your Yokota medical team! [Image 9 of 9], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
