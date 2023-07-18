Meet your Yokota medical team!

Tech. Sgt. Yavonda Brown, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron diagnostic imaging technician, conducts a computed tomography (CT) scan for a patient, July 24, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. As a diagnostic imaging technician, Brown takes images of the body by generating mammographies, X-rays, CT scans, and fluoroscopies, to better assist the doctors with a proper diagnosis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|07.24.2023
|07.28.2023 01:14
|7939220
|230724-F-DY012-1120
|8256x5504
|8.23 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
