Meet your Yokota medical team!

Senior Airman Angelica Kong, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technologist, prepares instruments required for the surgery, July 25, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. As a surgical technologist, Kong assists in outpatient surgeries as well as reprocessing sterile instruments for the operating room and the entire 374th Medical Group. The sterile processing department also reprocesses instruments for other facilities such as Camp Zama and the U.S. Embassy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

