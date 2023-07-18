Meet your Yokota medical team!

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Cobb, 374th Surgical Operations Squadron multiservice inpatient unit NCOIC, performs a newborn checkup, July 20, 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Yokota’s multiservice inpatient unit is the only Air Force combined medical surgery and labor and delivery unit. They deliver 24/7 inpatient medical care with nine medical specialty services in support of 11,000 beneficiaries ranging from neonates to geriatrics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

