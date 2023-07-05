With support from USAID, Green Scape is expanding its business to include new water-retaining technologies and tools that will help farmers use less water for irrigation.





Photo credit: WEF4, April, 2023

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 7899143 VIRIN: 230523-D-ED206-6417 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 355.64 KB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On April 17, USAID visited Green Scape, an innovative business offering advanced water-saving, wastewater treatment, and water harvesting solutions for farmers and garden owners. [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.