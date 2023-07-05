USAID is proud to have worked with 50 talented and passionate youth on a beautification campaign in the historic Old City of Mosul, fostering trust and promoting a sense of responsibility and community belonging.

These dedicated volunteers attended seven art sessions, mastering techniques and designing murals that respect the city's rich heritage.

Two schools, Shamon Al-Safa and Al Khalidia, were transformed with vibrant and meaningful murals, reflecting the community's pride and responsibility towards their city.

This initiative aims to foster trust, encourage civic engagement, and create a sense of belonging among the residents of Mosul.



“I feel proud of my contribution to beautifying the area. I will share my experience on media pages to motivate other women to participate in the community.” – Female beautification campaign volunteer.





Photo credit: May 2023, DCEO

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 7899131 VIRIN: 230527-D-ED206-5585 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 4.28 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The transformative power of art! [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.