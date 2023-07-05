Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The transformative power of art! [Image 3 of 9]

    The transformative power of art!

    IRAQ

    05.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID is proud to have worked with 50 talented and passionate youth on a beautification campaign in the historic Old City of Mosul, fostering trust and promoting a sense of responsibility and community belonging.
    These dedicated volunteers attended seven art sessions, mastering techniques and designing murals that respect the city's rich heritage.
    Two schools, Shamon Al-Safa and Al Khalidia, were transformed with vibrant and meaningful murals, reflecting the community's pride and responsibility towards their city.
    This initiative aims to foster trust, encourage civic engagement, and create a sense of belonging among the residents of Mosul.

    “I feel proud of my contribution to beautifying the area. I will share my experience on media pages to motivate other women to participate in the community.” – Female beautification campaign volunteer.


    Photo credit: May 2023, DCEO

