"Many clients were not able to get to my first salon in Tel Uskof, because of security issues after liberation," Angel explains. "That's why I decided to open a second Salon in Tal Kayf. And I was able to do it with the help of USAID and the Shared Future program, which provided me with a grant to expand my business and reach more customers."
Her success has inspired many other women in the region to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and contribute to building a more just and prosperous world for all.
Angel's hard work and dedication to building her business has not only allowed her to provide for her family, but also create jobs in her community.
