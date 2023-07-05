The United States is proud to support economic prosperity in the Kurdistan Region and across the country. @USAIDMiddleEast #USAID_Iraq
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7899138
|VIRIN:
|230507-D-ED206-6009
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. visited several businesses in Erbil that are growing and increasing sales with U.S. government support through USAID. [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT