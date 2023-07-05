Music and theater can bring us together!

In Batnaya, a USAID-supported music and theater program brought together high school students from different backgrounds to bridge their differences through the arts. “I'm a student in high school and my ambition is to enter the Arts College. I am happy to be with this team that taught me more about the theater. It is like a beautiful small world that represents realistic stories to raise awareness in the community. In this course, I trained on the basics of theater, the method of standing on stage, and concentration exercises.” said a 21 year old female participant,
After completing theater and music courses, the students put on performances in schools and cultural centers.
Photo credit: DCEO 100 Solutions, May 2023
