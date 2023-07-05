After years of conflict, the Old City markets in Mosul were left in ruins, including the symbolic professions of woodworking and blacksmithing.

But with support from USAID, local organization Khaloha Ajmal provided tools and equipment to 10 shop owners and showcased their work both online and offline. The online content received over 400,000 interactions, demonstrating people's eagerness to preserve Mosul's heritage. The municipality reduced cleaning fees by 50%, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports granted funds to support traditional professions.



Now, the Old City markets are seeing a resurgence of interest and visitors are coming to appreciate the skill and craftsmanship on display.





Photo credit: OTI/ Ta'afi, April 2023

