    After years of conflict, the Old City markets in Mosul were left in ruins, including the symbolic professions of woodworking and blacksmithing. [Image 8 of 9]

    IRAQ

    05.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    But with support from USAID, local organization Khaloha Ajmal provided tools and equipment to 10 shop owners and showcased their work both online and offline. The online content received over 400,000 interactions, demonstrating people's eagerness to preserve Mosul's heritage. The municipality reduced cleaning fees by 50%, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports granted funds to support traditional professions.

    Now, the Old City markets are seeing a resurgence of interest and visitors are coming to appreciate the skill and craftsmanship on display.


    Photo credit: OTI/ Ta'afi, April 2023

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7899141
    VIRIN: 230518-D-ED206-6312
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.28 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After years of conflict, the Old City markets in Mosul were left in ruins, including the symbolic professions of woodworking and blacksmithing. [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

