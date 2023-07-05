Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21 talented Iraqi women participated in the USAID-supported Media Production Training program, which offered a dynamic platform to showcase their skills and make a difference in their community.

    IRAQ

    05.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    During the recent graduation ceremony, 15 women were selected and awarded a $1000 worth of professional gear like the Sony A6400 camera, Tripod Lav microphone, photography production backgrounds, and reflectors to help launch their media careers.

    "I didn't pursue the prize as my main goal. It was my passion that kept me going, and what mattered most was the opportunity to connect with like-minded girls for future collaborations. I am grateful to Mosul Space and USAID for this empowering initiative," expressed Safa, one of the program's winners.

    Photo credit: DCEO BCJCI, Mosul Space - May 2023

