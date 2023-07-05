On the occasion of the International Day of Living Together in Peace, we celebrate our work to promote peace and coexistence in Iraq!

U.S. Consulate General Deputy Principal Officer Zehra Bell visited the Syriac Heritage Museum and attended the launch of the museum’s new website and learned about the history of the Ankawa neighborhood and its Syriac- Christian heritage.



Since 2003, the United States has provided more than $37 million to support a broad range of cultural heritage projects in Iraq.



Photo credit: Syriac Heritage Museum, Cultural Preservation - May 2023

