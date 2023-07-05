Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the occasion of the International Day of Living Together in Peace, we celebrate our work to promote peace and coexistence in Iraq! [Image 1 of 9]

    IRAQ

    05.08.2023

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    U.S. Consulate General Deputy Principal Officer Zehra Bell visited the Syriac Heritage Museum and attended the launch of the museum’s new website and learned about the history of the Ankawa neighborhood and its Syriac- Christian heritage.

    Since 2003, the United States has provided more than $37 million to support a broad range of cultural heritage projects in Iraq.

    Photo credit: Syriac Heritage Museum, Cultural Preservation - May 2023

    Angel's hard work and dedication to building her business has not only allowed her to provide for her family, but also create jobs in her community.
    The transformative power of art!
    Music and theater can bring us together!
    U.S. Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. visited several businesses in Erbil that are growing and increasing sales with U.S. government support through USAID.
    21 talented Iraqi women participated in the USAID-supported Media Production Training program, which offered a dynamic platform to showcase their skills and make a difference in their community.
    Empowering women and driving positive change in Iraq! USAID visited the inspiring Makers of Baghdad to learn about their efforts in promoting technical and soft skills development, climate-conscious entrepreneurship, and gender inclusivity.
    After years of conflict, the Old City markets in Mosul were left in ruins, including the symbolic professions of woodworking and blacksmithing.
    On April 17, USAID visited Green Scape, an innovative business offering advanced water-saving, wastewater treatment, and water harvesting solutions for farmers and garden owners.

    Heritage
    USAID
    Iraq

