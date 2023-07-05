Thanks to their high-quality training provided by the program, 12 of its participants had secured jobs even before completing the training.



Together with the Makers of Baghdad, USAID is committed to nurturing young talent and contributing to Iraq's economic growth and social well-being.



USAID is proud to be part of this effort and will continue to work towards a better future for Iraq.



Photo credit: DCEO BCJCI, Makers of Baghdad - May 2023

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 15:00 Photo ID: 7899140 VIRIN: 230510-D-ED206-6213 Resolution: 5546x4000 Size: 4.1 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering women and driving positive change in Iraq! USAID visited the inspiring Makers of Baghdad to learn about their efforts in promoting technical and soft skills development, climate-conscious entrepreneurship, and gender inclusivity. [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.