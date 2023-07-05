320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 320th Special Tactics Squadron plan a route to secure patients in a simulated rescue/recovery of downed pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Conducting these exercises allow the members of the 320th STS to gain experience in preparation for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
