U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron fill out a tactical combat casualty care card during a simulated rescue and recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. TCCC provides lifesaving care to injured combatants, limits the risk of further casualties and helps the unit achieve mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:57 Photo ID: 7898295 VIRIN: 230629-F-VM929-1132 Resolution: 7517x5014 Size: 23.99 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.