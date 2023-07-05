Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 3 of 11]

    320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron perform first-aid during a simulated rescue and recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. Exercises allow members of the STS to gain experience in preparation for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7898294
    VIRIN: 230629-F-VM929-1122
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 23.21 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    320th STS

