U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron descend into a cave to rescue a pilot during a simulated rescue/recovery at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Training operations like this allow members of the 320th STS to practice the skills they acquire during training in a controlled environment, while also receiving real world experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:57 Photo ID: 7898301 VIRIN: 230629-F-TF632-1027 Resolution: 5989x3993 Size: 15.48 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.