U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron descend into a cave to rescue a pilot during a simulated rescue/recovery at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Training operations like this allow members of the 320th STS to practice the skills they acquire during training in a controlled environment, while also receiving real world experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 04:57
|Photo ID:
|7898301
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-TF632-1027
|Resolution:
|5989x3993
|Size:
|15.48 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT