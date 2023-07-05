320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron perform first-aid during a simulated rescue and recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. Exercises allow members of the STS to gain experience in preparation for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 04:56
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
