U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron conduct a simulated rescue and recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. The 320th STS conducts exercises to provide its members with simulated scenarios in order to gain experience for real-world rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:57 Photo ID: 7898297 VIRIN: 230629-F-VM929-1316 Resolution: 7386x4154 Size: 24.3 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.