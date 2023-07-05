Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 9 of 11]

    320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron conduct a simulated rescue/recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The 320th STS conducts training operations like this to provide multi-capable Airmen high risk, realistic scenarios in order to gain experience for real world rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

