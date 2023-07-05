Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11]

    320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron fill out a tactical combat casualty care card during a simulated rescue/recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base Japan, June 30, 2023. TCCC helps provide lifesaving care to injured combatants, limits the risk of further casualties and helps the unit achieve mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:57
    Photo ID: 7898304
    VIRIN: 230629-F-TF632-1077
    Resolution: 7901x5267
    Size: 20.81 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

