U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron fill out a tactical combat casualty care card during a simulated rescue/recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base Japan, June 30, 2023. TCCC helps provide lifesaving care to injured combatants, limits the risk of further casualties and helps the unit achieve mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:57 Photo ID: 7898304 VIRIN: 230629-F-TF632-1077 Resolution: 7901x5267 Size: 20.81 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.