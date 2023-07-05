U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 320th Special Tactics Squadron conduct a simulated rescue/recovery of isolated pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The 320th STS conducts training operations like this to provide multi-capable Airmen high risk, realistic scenarios in order to gain experience for real world rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 04:57 Photo ID: 7898300 VIRIN: 230629-F-TF632-1040 Resolution: 3205x2137 Size: 2.43 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 320th Special Tactics Squadron cave rescue training [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.