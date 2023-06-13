Arizona Youth Impact Program participants raise their hands in response to a question asked by Syndric Steptoe, University of Arizona football team senior director of player and community relations, at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 22, 2023. Steptoe played college football at the University of Arizona before playing in the NFL and ultimately returning to the university where he currently works. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
This work, Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen connect with Tucson youth
