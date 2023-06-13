Airmen connect with Tucson youth

Arizona Youth Impact Program participants, organizers and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen pose for a group photo at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 22, 2023. The Arizona Youth Impact Program allowed military members, among others, to promote positive development in middle school students between the ages of 10 and 14 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

