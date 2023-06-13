Arizona Youth Impact Program participants celebrate together after completing a blind folded obstacle course at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 21, 2023. Youth Impact Program participants learned about teamwork during this activity by verbally leading a blind folded teammate across an obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 19:02 Photo ID: 7879255 VIRIN: 230621-F-AL288-1380 Resolution: 2967x2119 Size: 952.02 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.