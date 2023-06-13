Arizona Youth Impact Program participants celebrate together after completing a blind folded obstacle course at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 21, 2023. Youth Impact Program participants learned about teamwork during this activity by verbally leading a blind folded teammate across an obstacle course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
Airmen connect with Tucson youth
