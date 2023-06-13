Airmen connect with Tucson youth

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Rench 355th Wing Continual Medical Readiness coordinator, cheers on a group of Arizona Youth Impact Program participants at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 21, 2023. The Youth Impact Program participants were from varying backgrounds which allowed them to learn from one another and grow together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US