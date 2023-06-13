An Arizona Youth Impact Program participant touches a cone during a football drill at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 20, 2023. Participants started their day with an educational portion and ended with football drills with University of Arizona football players. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7879251
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-AL288-1235
|Resolution:
|4413x3152
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen connect with Tucson youth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT