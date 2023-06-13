Airmen connect with Tucson youth

An Arizona Youth Impact Program participant learns how to use a battery to power lights at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 19, 2023. Participants learned basic electrical skills for lights and motors, how to scale down buildings, and worked as a team to create a model of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

