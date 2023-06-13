An Arizona Youth Impact Program participant learns how to use a battery to power lights at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 19, 2023. Participants learned basic electrical skills for lights and motors, how to scale down buildings, and worked as a team to create a model of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7879247
|VIRIN:
|230619-F-AL288-1077
|Resolution:
|4370x3121
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Airmen connect with Tucson youth
