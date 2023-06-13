Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 2 of 13]

    Airmen connect with Tucson youth

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen and Arizona Youth Impact Program participants engage in a teamwork building exercise at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 19, 2023. Airmen helped keep participants engaged and accountable during all program activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 19:02
    Photo ID: 7879248
    VIRIN: 230619-F-AL288-1104
    Resolution: 5194x3710
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connect
    outreach
    DMAFB
    University of Arizona
    Youth Impact Program

