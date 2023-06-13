Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Airmen and Arizona Youth Impact Program participants engage in a teamwork building exercise at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 19, 2023. Airmen helped keep participants engaged and accountable during all program activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 19:02 Photo ID: 7879248 VIRIN: 230619-F-AL288-1104 Resolution: 5194x3710 Size: 3.06 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.