A model of an HH-60 helicopter is on display on a replica of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base flightline created by Arizona Youth Impact Program participants at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 22, 2023. Youth Impact Program participants were split into 10 teams and worked together to recreate the DM flightline as part of the STEM education portion of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 19:02
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen connect with Tucson youth
