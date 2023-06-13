U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treivon Thompson, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, chases an Arizona Youth Impact Program participant during a football drill at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 20, 2023. As a coach, Thompson led 10 participants in mentorship and physical training during the two week program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7879250
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-AL288-1170
|Resolution:
|3791x2708
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen connect with Tucson youth [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen connect with Tucson youth
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT