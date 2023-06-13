Airmen connect with Tucson youth

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treivon Thompson, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, chases an Arizona Youth Impact Program participant during a football drill at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 20, 2023. As a coach, Thompson led 10 participants in mentorship and physical training during the two week program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

