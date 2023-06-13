Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen connect with Tucson youth

    Airmen connect with Tucson youth

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Treivon Thompson, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, chases an Arizona Youth Impact Program participant during a football drill at the University of Arizona, Ariz., June 20, 2023. As a coach, Thompson led 10 participants in mentorship and physical training during the two week program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Connect
    outreach
    DMAFB
    University of Arizona
    Youth Impact Program

