51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, renders his final salute to the wing during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. After relinquishing command, Wood will be retiring back to the United States after 22 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
06.20.2023
06.20.2023
|7872262
|230620-F-BG120-0140
|3968x2643
|1.61 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|1
|0
