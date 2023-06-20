51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

From the left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, 7th Air Force deputy commander, Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, and Col. William McKibban, 51st FW incoming commander, render salutes during the Republic of Korea and United States national anthems at Osan Air Base, ROK, June 20, 2023. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon - the tangible symbol of the unit - from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

