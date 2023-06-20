U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, provides a final speech to his wing during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The 51st Fighter Wing provides combat-ready forces for close-air support, air strike control, forward air control-airborne, combat search and rescue, counter air and fire, and interdiction in the defense of ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:07 Photo ID: 7872255 VIRIN: 230620-F-BG120-0136 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.76 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.