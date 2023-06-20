U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, provides a final speech to his wing during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The 51st Fighter Wing provides combat-ready forces for close-air support, air strike control, forward air control-airborne, combat search and rescue, counter air and fire, and interdiction in the defense of ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 23:07
|Photo ID:
|7872255
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-BG120-0136
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT