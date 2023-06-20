Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 9]

    51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing incoming commander, gives his first speech to his wing during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The 51st FW was activated on Aug. 10, 1948 at Naha AB, Okinawa, and was redesignated six times throughout its 63-year history, as well as located at six different bases in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    osan air base
    change of command
    51st fighter wing
    51st FW

