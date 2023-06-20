51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing incoming commander, gives his first speech to his wing during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The 51st FW was activated on Aug. 10, 1948 at Naha AB, Okinawa, and was redesignated six times throughout its 63-year history, as well as located at six different bases in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

