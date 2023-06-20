U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 23:07
|Photo ID:
|7872256
|VIRIN:
|230620-F-BG120-0106
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT