51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

