    51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, left, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, stands by after receiving his Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, right, 7th Air Force deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 7872257
    VIRIN: 230620-F-BG120-0116
    Resolution: 3678x2450
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    osan air base
    change of command
    51st fighter wing
    51st FW

