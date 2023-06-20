U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, left, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, stands by after receiving his Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, right, 7th Air Force deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:07 Photo ID: 7872257 VIRIN: 230620-F-BG120-0116 Resolution: 3678x2450 Size: 1.42 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.