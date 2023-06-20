51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, presents the guidon to Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing incoming commander, as a symbol of taking command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. Prior to taking command, McKibban served as the 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
