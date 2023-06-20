51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing incoming commander, renders his first salute to his wing during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 30, 2023. Change of command ceremonies symbolize the transfer of command responsibility and accountability from one individual to another which is physically represented by the passing of the guidon - the tangible symbol of the unit - from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

