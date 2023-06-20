51st Fighter Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, right, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 51st FW to Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, 7th Air Force deputy commander during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

