U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Wood, right, 51st Fighter Wing outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 51st FW to Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, 7th Air Force deputy commander during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|06.19.2023
|06.20.2023 23:07
|7872261
|230620-F-BG120-0150
|4264x2840
|2.04 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|2
|0
This work, 51st Fighter Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
